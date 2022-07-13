10 Class of 2024 Offensive Targets To Keep An Eye On

North Carolina is starting to increase its recruiting efforts for the class of 2024. There are some outstanding prospects the Tar Heels have offered nationally, but mainly in its recruiting blueprint of Washington, DC, through Georgia.

The Tar Heels have not received a verbal commitment from any prospect in this class but have offered more than 50 recruits so far. That number will increase as the 2022 season goes along.

THI takes a closer look at ten offensive prospects that the Tar Heels hope to land in the class of 2024: