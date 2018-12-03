TarHeelIllustrated.com

2018 Defensive Snap Counts
Here are the defensive snap counts for the 2018 football season.
|Player
|Games
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Malik Carney
|
8
|
508
|
269
|
239
|
Tomon Fox
|
8
|
529
|
228
|
301
|
Allen Cater
|
6
|
249
|
117
|
132
|
Tyrone Hopper
|
6
|
104
|
63
|
41
|
Jake Lawler
|
3
|
52
|
23
|
29
|
Chris Collins
|
6
|
150
|
69
|
81
|Player
|Games
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Jalen Dalton
|
7
|
226
|
95
|
131
|
Jason Strowbridge
|
11
|
522
|
239
|
283
|
Jeremiah Clarke
|
9
|
430
|
236
|
194
|
Zach Gill
|
2
|
77
|
36
|
41
|
Tyler Powell
|
11
|
468
|
233
|
235
|
Aaron Crawford
|
2
|
7
|
5
|
2
|
Hunter Sheridan
|
1
|
11
|
4
|
7
|
Jahlil Taylor
|
2
|
59
|
28
|
31
|Player
|Games
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Cole Holcomb
|
11
|
794
|
383
|
411
|
Dominique Ross
|
10
|
508
|
291
|
217
|
Jonathan Smith
|
6
|
301
|
150
|
151
|
Matthew Flint
|
1
|
16
|
5
|
11
|
Allen Artis
|
7
|
148
|
106
|
42
|
Jeremiah Gemmel
|
3
|
10
|
9
|
1
|
Kayne Roberts
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|Player
|Games
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Patrice Rene
|
11
|
764
|
377
|
387
|
Trey Morrison
|
11
|
686
|
316
|
370
|
Corey Bell Jr
|
6
|
139
|
41
|
98
|
Tre Shaw
|
2
|
17
|
12
|
5
|
Bryson Richardson
|
6
|
86
|
37
|
49
|
Zach Goins
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
DeAndre Goins
|
2
|
54
|
16
|
38
|
KJ Sails
|
3
|
162
|
76
|
86
|
CJ Cotman
|
3
|
78
|
40
|
38
|
Greg Ross
|
8
|
519
|
215
|
304
|Player
|Games
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Myles Dorn
|
8
|
605
|
281
|
324
|
JK Britt
|
11
|
683
|
336
|
347
|
Myles Wolfolk
|
4
|
200
|
103
|
97
|
DJ Ford
|
9
|
175
|
82
|
93