Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-03 10:01:34 -0600') }} football Edit

2018 Defensive Snap Counts

Jdr7shfclbjrn5l78g23
Linebacker Cole Holcomb participated in 794 of 849 defensive plays for the Tar Heels.
Jenna Miller THI
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
TarHeelIllustrated.com
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

Here are the defensive snap counts for the 2018 football season.

Defense Ends
Player Games Snaps Run  Pass

Malik Carney

8

508

269

239

Tomon Fox

8

529

228

301

Allen Cater

6

249

117

132

Tyrone Hopper

6

104

63

41

Jake Lawler

3

52

23

29

Chris Collins

6

150

69

81
Defensive Tackles
Player Games Snaps Run Pass

Jalen Dalton

7

226

95

131

Jason Strowbridge

11

522

239

283

Jeremiah Clarke

9

430

236

194

Zach Gill

2

77

36

41

Tyler Powell

11

468

233

235

Aaron Crawford

2

7

5

2

Hunter Sheridan

1

11

4

7

Jahlil Taylor

2

59

28

31
Linebackers
Player Games Snaps Run Pass

Cole Holcomb

11

794

383

411

Dominique Ross

10

508

291

217

Jonathan Smith

6

301

150

151

Matthew Flint

1

16

5

11

Allen Artis

7

148

106

42

Jeremiah Gemmel

3

10

9

1

Kayne Roberts

1

1

0

1
Cornerbacks
Player Games Snaps Run Pass

Patrice Rene

11

764

377

387

Trey Morrison

11

686

316

370

Corey Bell Jr

6

139

41

98

Tre Shaw

2

17

12

5

Bryson Richardson

6

86

37

49

Zach Goins

1

1

1

0

DeAndre Goins

2

54

16

38

KJ Sails

3

162

76

86

CJ Cotman

3

78

40

38

Greg Ross

8

519

215

304
Safeties
Player Games Snaps Run Pass

Myles Dorn

8

605

281

324

JK Britt

11

683

336

347

Myles Wolfolk

4

200

103

97

DJ Ford

9

175

82

93
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}