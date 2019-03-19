TarHeelIllustrated.com

THI caught up with Lee to further discuss the Tar Heel interest.

Aside from the Tar Heels and Sun Devils, Lee has courted scholarship offers from Alabama, Miami, Oregon, Notre Dame, Texas, Tennessee and Virginia Tech among others.

“It was coach Dre’ Bly who offered me on the phone, I saw it coming,” the 5-foot-11, 165 pounder told THI . “It was just a blessing to have the opportunity to attend such a prestigious university, I give all the glory to God.”

Lee, who has been verbally committed to Arizona State for four months, has begun building a strong relationship with North Carolina’s defensive backs coach, so he wasn’t quite shocked when the offer came in.

Here is the rest of the interview:







THI: What do you know about UNC, and when coach Bly offered you, did he say the program is heading into a new direction?

Lee: "Yes he told me all the right things he mentioned that the program was heading in the right direction, but I already knew that with the staff they have now."





THI: Has the staff pinpointed what position they are recruiting you to play ?

Lee: "They are recruiting me as a DB."





THI: I see you are from Buford, GA, and that is also home to UNC DB Bryson Richardson, have you talked to him about the Heels?

Lee: "Yes, I already talked to him a couple hours before they offered me. He was at the school and we (were) chatting it up. He's big bro I got much love for him. "





THI: Have you got an opportunity to take any college visits this spring, and can you see yourself making a trip to Chapel Hill in the near future?

Lee: "Yes, I'll probably go to UNC spring game and I have been to ASU this spring."





THI: Since being offered, have you spoken with UNC head coach Mack Brown or learned about him from those who know him?

Lee: “Yea, I’ve heard good things about him. Never spoke with him though.”