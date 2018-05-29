TarHeelIllustrated.com

The talented rising junior recently spoke to Tar Heel Illustrated at the VTO Sports Elite 100 Showcase in Charlotte.

Class of 2020 offensive lineman Josh Ilaoa , a 6-4, 260-pound prospect from Mallard Creek High School is one of many college prospects there. Ilaoa has been receiving interest from several schools especially North Carolina.

Coming into the 2018 season, what can we expect from you and the Mallard Creek Mavericks?

“Me and my boys have been together since our freshman year. You can expect more experience upfront. Now, we have clicked even more since last season. Our goal is to get back to the state and finish out.”

Right now, what is your height and weight?

“I’m 6-4, 260.”

What are you doing in the weight-room right now?

“245.”

What is your 40-time?

“My 40-time. It was like 4.9 the last time I checked.”

Recruiting-wise, have you started hearing from some schools?

“Yes ma’am. I’ve started hearing from Elon, Kentucky, Wake Forest, Carolina, and NC State.”

Regarding North Carolina, what have you heard from them?

“I mean they have a good coach over there. I’d like to visit them soon.”

Have you heard from Coach Thigpen or anything?

“Not this past two weeks.”

Are you going to visit?

“Yes, I plan to visit soon.”

What are your other plans? Are you going to other schools to visit?

“This coming June, I’m looking at going to more college campuses to visit with the rest of my boys.”

What are your feelings on the recruiting process?

“I mean it’s tough, but I feel like I want to play D1 at the next level. So our main goal is to get back to the state and win it.