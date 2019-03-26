TarHeelIllustrated.com

2020 GA RB Takes In UNC Practice
North Carolina recently hosted a handful of recruits for unofficial visits, including class of 2020 running back Elijah Green of Blessed Trinity High School in Roswell, GA.
Green, the son of former New York Jets defensive back Victor Green, was fairly impressed with his opportunity to see the Tar Heels practice, which allowed him to shadow his lead recruiter up close and personal.
“The visit went very well, I had a great time watching the practice and seeing the tempo and
atmosphere,” the 5-11, 190 pounder told THI. “It is clear that coach Mack Brown is making changes in the culture and the facilities. I had a great time talking with running backs coach G (Robert Gillespie) and seeing around the campus and football facilities.”
Gillespie is really making a strong impact on Green in regard to his recruitment.
“I liked the way coach Gillespie coached and taught his players,” he said. “He offered some very good advice to me about the recruiting process and he was very honest about his philosophy as a coach and was a genuine person. He said that he really liked my size and feet quickness.
“As well as what I have accomplished outside of football such as my 4.0 GPA.”
Had a great time today visiting UNC Chapel Hill! #TarHeelNation pic.twitter.com/IPdAFR5j9m— Elijah Green (@elijahgreen2121) March 23, 2019
In his second tenure at North Carolina, Hall of Fame head coach Mack Brown has been preaching a new culture and vibe around the program, which is something that has resonated closely with the talented all-purpose back Green.
“They are a building program,” Green said. “They have a completely new staff and the coaches that are intent at building a new culture and feel at the school. Coach Brown is already investing a lot into the program and there are big changes coming for the team and the school.”
Aside from Chapel Hill, Green also recently took in a visit to N.C. State and has built close relationships with all six programs that have offered him.
“I’ve visited Vanderbilt and South Carolina,” he said. “I’m currently hearing from Stanford, WVU and Ohio State.”