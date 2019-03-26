TarHeelIllustrated.com

Green, the son of former New York Jets defensive back Victor Green, was fairly impressed with his opportunity to see the Tar Heels practice, which allowed him to shadow his lead recruiter up close and personal.

North Carolina recently hosted a handful of recruits for unofficial visits, including class of 2020 running back Elijah Green of Blessed Trinity High School in Roswell, GA.

“The visit went very well, I had a great time watching the practice and seeing the tempo and

atmosphere,” the 5-11, 190 pounder told THI. “It is clear that coach Mack Brown is making changes in the culture and the facilities. I had a great time talking with running backs coach G (Robert Gillespie) and seeing around the campus and football facilities.”

Gillespie is really making a strong impact on Green in regard to his recruitment.

“I liked the way coach Gillespie coached and taught his players,” he said. “He offered some very good advice to me about the recruiting process and he was very honest about his philosophy as a coach and was a genuine person. He said that he really liked my size and feet quickness.

“As well as what I have accomplished outside of football such as my 4.0 GPA.”



