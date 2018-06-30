TarHeelIllustrated.com

2020 LB Takes In UNC, Looking To Next Visit
Tyler Berrong, a 6-3, 215-pound linebacker from Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, FL, took an unofficial visit to North Carolina two weeks ago.
The mission was to learn as much as he could about UNC and determine if he fits in with everything about the school, town, and program.
"I loved it up there, it was amazing even though I didn't participate in the camp," the class of 2020 prospect told THI."I got to talk with tight ends coach Chad Scott, and learn they are scouting me as a middle linebacker."
Despite not participating in the football day camp, Berrong did get to spend quality time with the coaches and paid close attention to what they had to say, which included what they like about his game.
“Coach Scott is cool,” Berrong said. “They said they loved my physicality and playing in space”
After chatting with Scott, he and his family took a short tour of the campus. That includes seeing some of the new construction going on, notably the revamped practice fields and indoor practice building that will be ready in less than two months.
"I loved the facilities,” he said. “They're building a new indoor building, which they said should be really dope. I think that the overall stance is they're a winning team, I love what they have to offer."
Other then UNC, Berrong has taken trips this summer to Clemson, NC. State, USC, UCF, Florida and Florida State.
Currently he holds offers from Florida, South Florida, Southern Miss and the Tar Heels, among others.