TarHeelIllustrated.com

Tyler Berrong, a 6-3, 215-pound linebacker from Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, FL, took an unofficial visit to North Carolina two weeks ago.

The mission was to learn as much as he could about UNC and determine if he fits in with everything about the school, town, and program.

"I loved it up there, it was amazing even though I didn't participate in the camp," the class of 2020 prospect told THI."I got to talk with tight ends coach Chad Scott, and learn they are scouting me as a middle linebacker."

Despite not participating in the football day camp, Berrong did get to spend quality time with the coaches and paid close attention to what they had to say, which included what they like about his game.