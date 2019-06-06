2020 Summer Recruiting Primer: Part Four
The heated summer recruiting season is upon us, as college day camps around the nation begin this week. North Carolina will host four single-day camps beginning Saturday, June 7 and ending the foll...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news