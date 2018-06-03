TarHeelIllustrated.com

2020 TE Sees Many Positives With UNC Offer
Morristown (NJ) class of 2020 tight end Lukas Ungar was offered by North Carolina last month, and he made it clear this week he’s intrigued that the UNC staff wants him to be a part of their program.
“UNC defensive backs coach Henry Baker extended the offer to me, after my coach told me he wanted to talk to me,” the 6-4, 215 pounder told THI. ”The coaches said they liked my athletic ability and thought I would fit perfectly in their tight end system.”
So far, Ungar has received offers from West Virginia, Maryland, Syracuse, Rutgers and, of course, UNC.
As for the Tar Heels, this was his biggest offer personally. He’s been following the program closely for a while, despite living nearly 500 miles from campus.
“I think very highly of UNC, their academic and athletic history is very impressive, I am interested in their campus and hoping to visit soon, he said “This would be my first opportunity to visit and I look forward to seeing the facilities and meeting the coaches.”
Even though Baker is his contact person on the Carolina staff, tight ends coach Chad Scott has briefly introduced himself to Ungar and has shared what he liked while evaluating his film.
"I did speak with him on the phone and Coach Scott liked my ability to get yards after the catch," Ungar said.
During his sophomore season at Delbarton School, Ungar had 25 receptions for 442 yards and 4 touchdowns, he felt that was a good feat, but he is far from being satisfied.
"Last year I thought I was great receiving and blocking," he said. "But this season, I want to expand my game, to play more defense and also to sharpen my tight end routes.
This past spring, he has taken visits to Penn State and Rutgers and gearing toward making the cross-country trip to Stanford soon.