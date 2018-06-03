TarHeelIllustrated.com

Morristown (NJ) class of 2020 tight end Lukas Ungar was offered by North Carolina last month, and he made it clear this week he’s intrigued that the UNC staff wants him to be a part of their program.

“UNC defensive backs coach Henry Baker extended the offer to me, after my coach told me he wanted to talk to me,” the 6-4, 215 pounder told THI. ”The coaches said they liked my athletic ability and thought I would fit perfectly in their tight end system.”

So far, Ungar has received offers from West Virginia, Maryland, Syracuse, Rutgers and, of course, UNC.

As for the Tar Heels, this was his biggest offer personally. He’s been following the program closely for a while, despite living nearly 500 miles from campus.