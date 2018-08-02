2021 Intro: Dameon Wilson
Dameon Wilson was surprised in May when South Carolina extended him a scholarship offer. The 2021 prospect was still in ninth grade, so it caught him off guard some.
A couple of months later, and Wilson’s recruitment is picking up steam. He visited Tennessee and N.C. State this summer along with North Carolina, which is where he was again this past weekend at UNC’s prospect cookout. Wilson also attended one of Carolina’s home games last fall.
As for the cookout, it went well.
“It was fun,” he told THI. “I had a great time.”
Eating, playing games and posing for photos in the Tar Heels’ football gear is what many prospects are saying they enjoyed the most about the get together. But Wilson went in a slightly different direction when asked what he liked best about it.
“Playing games with Coach (Mike) Ekeler and meeting some of the players on the team,” he replied.
Ekeler is UNC’s linebackers coach, which is relevant to Wilson, as he’s a middle linebacker at Kings Mountain (NC) High School. The 6-1, 210-pound tackling machine has already connected with Ekeler.
“He's one of the coolest coaches I've met,” he said.
In addition to having such a good time with Ekeler, Wilson enjoyed other things about UNC. For example, the new football practice building and outdoor fields being built, plus the Kenan Football Center, where the prospects spent a lot of time, both scored well with Wilson.
“I love it, and they’re really nice,” he said.
Wilson is still very early in the recruiting process, but things picked up a bit more a couple of days after the cookout when UNC extended him an offer.
"It’s amazing," he said. "I'm glad I got offered from a great school like Carolina."