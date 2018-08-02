Dameon Wilson was surprised in May when South Carolina extended him a scholarship offer. The 2021 prospect was still in ninth grade, so it caught him off guard some.

A couple of months later, and Wilson’s recruitment is picking up steam. He visited Tennessee and N.C. State this summer along with North Carolina, which is where he was again this past weekend at UNC’s prospect cookout. Wilson also attended one of Carolina’s home games last fall.

As for the cookout, it went well.

“It was fun,” he told THI. “I had a great time.”

Eating, playing games and posing for photos in the Tar Heels’ football gear is what many prospects are saying they enjoyed the most about the get together. But Wilson went in a slightly different direction when asked what he liked best about it.