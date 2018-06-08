"My head coach told me that they love my size and how hard I run the ball," he said

McDaniels' classification restricts coaches from making direct contact with him. However, his head coach made sure he reiterated what the UNC staff likes about him as a prospect.

"(Wide receivers) Coach (Luke) Paschall came to my school and looked at me for about five minutes before leaving,” McDaniels told THI . “Then less than 24 hours later, I learned that I had a scholarship offer from North Carolina.”

Class of 2021 running back Eric McDaniels has seen his recruiting stock rise substantially in recent months. After exploding for nearly 1,500 yards and 24 touchdowns as a freshman, the 6-foot, 210-pound athlete has attracted a lot of college interest in recent weeks, including from North Carolina.

A workhorse back, he recently displayed his athleticism and versatility on the camp circuit, having strong performances at the Rivals camps in Baltimore and Charlotte.

Since these outings, McDaniels has received scholarship offers from Florida, Michigan, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Maryland, among others.

Now that an offer from UNC has been extended, he has an unofficial visit date set and expectations in mind once he reaches Chapel Hill.

"I plan to visit UNC on June 16,” he said. “I really want to learn about the school's history as well as the academic requirements. School always comes before football, so I would like to about the admissions and GPA requirements. I know the football down there is great.”

The Virginian says that his off-season is already packed with college visits. While he doesn't have a list of top choices at the moment, McDaniels holds the Heels in high regard.

"I'll be visiting Clemson on June 6, followed by ECU. Then I'll be heading to South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana and Florida,” McDaniels said.

“I know there are plenty of other schools that I'll be visiting in the coming months. I have no leader but UNC is high amongst my offers. A lot of great players went there."