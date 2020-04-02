5-Star Class Of 2022 DT Shaw Talks Recruitment, UNC
Travis Shaw, who hails from Grimsley High School out of Greensboro, NC, is one of the top prospects in the nation for the class of 2022. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound newly ranked 5-star defensive tackle...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news