The Covid pandemic has hit the recruiting process hard in the Tar Heel State. High school prospects that participate in the public school league, known as the NCHSAA, did not have their regular fall football season. Private schools or NCISAA schools did play a fall season and one of the players that has benefitted from that play is class of 2023 athlete Grant Tucker out of Charlotte (NC) Christian School.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound wide receiver/defensive back helped Christian to a 6-1 record and a NCISAA DIvision 1 State Championship. He was also selected NCISAA honorable mention all-state. During the summer, he also played 7-on-7 circuit with the Carolina Stars, a team that featured several current Tar Heels in Drake Maye, Gavin Blackwell, RaRa Dillworth, and Dontavius Nash.

Tucker became the fourth in-state recruit from the 2023 class to receive an offer from the Tar Heels. He announced that offer on his Twitter page on February 10. He also has an offer from Virginia Tech.

THI caught up with Tucker to get his thoughts on the UNC offer: