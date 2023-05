North Carolina received its thirteenth football commitment of the class of 2024 when Michael Merdinger, a 6-foot-2, 183-pounder out of Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale committed to the Tar Heels on Sunday afternoon.

Merdinger was on campus this weekend in Chapel Hill and received an offer from the coaching staff on Saturday.

He picked the Tar Heels over offers from Bowling Green, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Georgia Tech, and Minnesota.