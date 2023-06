Class of 2024 wide receiver Javarius Green took his official visit to North Carolina this past weekend. The 3-star from Crest High School in Shelby, NC, has been one of the top remaining offensive targets for Coach Mack Brown.

The 5-foot-11, 193-pound wide receiver is ranked No. 84 at the position nationally and No. 18 in the state of North Carolina.

He set a decision date on July 18 between North Carolina, Michigan State, and Alabama.

THI spoke to Green on Sunday afternoon to get the latest from his official visit.