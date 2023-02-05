2025 DE Davis Talks UNC Visit
Class of 2025 defensive end Bryce Davis visited North Carolina on Friday. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC was offered by the Tar Heel coaching staff on January. 18.
Davis also has offers from Alabama, Duke, Georgia, NC State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.
The standout helped the Whirles reach the NCHSAA 4A state championship and had an outstanding season with 92 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 27 QB hurries, 2 fumble recoveries, and 2 blocks.
THI caught up with Davis to get his thoughts on his visit to UNC.
