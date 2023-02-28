Class of 2025 defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell, a 6-foot-5, 265-pounder from Greene Central High School in Snow Hill, NC, is one of the top players on the North Carolina coaching staff's radar. The standout received an offer from the Tar Heels back on January 31.

He helped the Rams to a 10-2 record while collecting 61 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 fumbles forced, and 2 punt blocks.

Campbell has also received offers from Campbell, Charlotte, East Carolina, Elon, NC State, Old Dominion, and South Carolina.

THI caught up with Campbell to get the latest on his thoughts on the Tar Heels.