2026 EDGE Lawrence Brown Jr. Pledges to UNC

North Carolina earned its second commitment of the day, as 2026 EDGE Lawrence Brown Jr. joined wide receiver Zamaurious Robertson in pledging to the Tar Heels.

Brown, who took an official visit to UNC in June, picked the Tar Heels over North Carolina State. The 6-foot-4, 215 pound prospect was originally offered by Bill Belichick and the North Carolina staff on February 12.

Out of Grayson (GA) High School, Brown becomes the 25th member of UNC's 2026 class, which ranks 11th in the country and fourth in the ACC.