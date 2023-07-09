CHAPEL HILL - Class of 2026 wide receiver Aaron Gregory was one of many prospects that attended Mack Brown's Showtime Camp last month. The trip earned the 6-foot-2, 167-pounder from Douglas County High School in Douglasville, GA, a scholarship offer from North Carolina.

Gregory also has offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and many others.

THI caught up with Gregory after the Showtime Camp to get his thoughts on the Tar Heels.