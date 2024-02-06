Three days after its victory over Duke in the Smith Center, No. 3 North Carolina is back in action with Clemson visiting Tuesday night for a 7 PM tip off.

The Tar Heels beat now-No. 9 Duke, 93-84, improving to 10-1 in the ACC and 18-4 overall. UNC has lost just once since December 16, and that was last week at Georgia tech. The Heels have won 11 of their last 12 contests.

The Tigers are coming off a 66-65 home loss to Virginia. They have lost six of their last nine games, and their last three defeats have been by a combined five points. Clemson is 14-7 overall and 4-6 in the ACC.

Here are 3 Keys for UNC to earn a victory over Clemson, but first some noteworthy stats about the Tigers: