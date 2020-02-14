News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-14 11:50:32 -0600') }} basketball Edit

3 Keys To Beating UVA

Garrison Brooks & the struggling Heels host Virginia on Saturday night, so what are 3 Keys for them to beat the Wahoos.
Garrison Brooks & the struggling Heels host Virginia on Saturday night, so what are 3 Keys for them to beat the Wahoos. (Jenna Miller, THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

Seven games remain in North Carolina’s season and the most challenging part of the schedule has arrive, which isn’t good news for the Tar Heels considering how much they've struggled so far.Virgini...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}