News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-22 08:05:37 -0600') }} basketball Edit

3 Keys To Beating Virginia Tech

Carolina takes on a Hokies team that is effective on the perimeter Wednesday, so what are our 3 Keys for UNC to notch a win?
Carolina takes on a Hokies team that is effective on the perimeter Wednesday, so what are our 3 Keys for UNC to notch a win? (Jenna Miller, THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

The level of competition picks up for North Carolina now that the Tar Heels have gotten through what was considered the easiest portion of its ACC schedule. With that, UNC visits Virginia Tech on W...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}