2-Star 2020 RB Elijah Burris Commits To UNC
Elijah Burris, a 2-star running back who attends Mountain Island Charter in Mount Holly, NC, committed to North Carolina on Monday afternoon, sources close to the situation have confirmed to THI.
Burris, who is 5-8 and 210 pounds, was offered by the Tar Heels nearly two months ago and has been on campus a couple of times.
“I’ve been there a lot,” he told THI. “I like the staff, facilities, and their offense. UNC is recruiting me as a running back and the coaches like my power, speed, balance, and running style. I like how the team mixes it up and that their offense is balanced.”
Stay with THI for more on this developing story.
Burris' tweet about 30 mins after Larry Fedora's "Heel Yeah" tweet and 10 minutes after our report:
After talks with my parents and coaches ive decided to committ to UNC Tarheels @CoachFedora @UNCCoachThig @UNCCoachG @SWiltfong247 @langstonwertzjr @JoeLHughesII @RivalsFriedman @DonCallahanIC @NCPreps @mburris74 @CoachDubb80 @HawkMgmt @RivalsWoody pic.twitter.com/3bBWUiT8rU— Elijah Burris (@Elijah_Burris_5) October 29, 2018