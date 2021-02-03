TarHeelIllustrated - 3-Star 2021 CB Dontae Balfour Commits To North Carolina

3-Star 2021 CB Dontae Balfour Commits To North Carolina
Dontae Balfour, a 3-star cornerback back in the class of 2021 who attends Bradford High School in Starke, FL, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Wednesday afternoon.
Balfour, who is 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, was close to signing with Auburn in December but held off after former coach Gus Malzahn was fired. He chose the Tar Heels over Auburn and LSU.
“Because of the relationship between Coach (Dre’) Bly and Coach (Mack) Brown,” Balfour told THI, when asked why he committed to UNC.
Balfour was a very late addition to Carolina’s radar. In fact, he wasn’t offered until Christmas Eve, eight days after the early singing period in December. But the UNC staff put on the full-court press prioritizing him. In fact, Balfour was really the staff’s only target since the first signing day.
“I have talked to coach Bly every day since they offered, and he talks to me about the NFL, how he has been there, and how he can help me develop to be there one day,” Balfour said.
"I have talked to coach Mack Brown, too, and he is a great guy, a good coach. And North Carolina looks like it has some great coaches and a cool environment.”
Balfour is rated No. 42 nationally at his position and is the No. 70 overall prospect in talent-rich Florida. Among the other schools that also offered him are Penn State, Oregon, Ole Miss, and Virginia.
He is the 19th member of UNC’s class of 2021.
Deana's Take
“What an impressive job the Tar Heel coaching staff especially Coach Dre Bly did. Balfour has excellent speed and he will fill out his frame under Coach Hess. This is a huge statement for UNC to go into SEC country in Florida and get a very coveted player in Balfour.”