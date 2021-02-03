TarHeelIllustrated - 3-Star 2021 CB Dontae Balfour Commits To North Carolina

Dontae Balfour, a 3-star cornerback back in the class of 2021 who attends Bradford High School in Starke, FL, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Wednesday afternoon.

Balfour, who is 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, was close to signing with Auburn in December but held off after former coach Gus Malzahn was fired. He chose the Tar Heels over Auburn and LSU.

“Because of the relationship between Coach (Dre’) Bly and Coach (Mack) Brown,” Balfour told THI, when asked why he committed to UNC.

Balfour was a very late addition to Carolina’s radar. In fact, he wasn’t offered until Christmas Eve, eight days after the early singing period in December. But the UNC staff put on the full-court press prioritizing him. In fact, Balfour was really the staff’s only target since the first signing day.



