News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-29 10:15:26 -0600') }} football Edit

3-Star 2021 WR Visit Went 'Really Well'

Class of 2021 WR J.J. Jones was at UNC this past weekend for junior day and tells THI he had an outstanding time.
Class of 2021 WR J.J. Jones was at UNC this past weekend for junior day and tells THI he had an outstanding time. (THI Staff)
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

J.J. Jones, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound class of 2021 wide receiver from Myrtle Beach (SC) High School visited Chapel Hill for UNC’s Junior Day on January 25..This makes the second time the 3-star stando...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}