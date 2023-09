JaVon Ford II, a 5-foot-11, 189-pound running back from Suffolk, VA, could be a noteworthy target for Coach Larry Porter in the class of 2025.

The 3-star rusher ranked No. 18 in the state has offers from Duke, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Tar Heel Illustrated caught up with Ford last week to review his thoughts on his offer and recruitment from UNC: