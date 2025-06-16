3-Star 2026 TE/Edge Aveon Williams commits to Carolina

Aveon Williams, a 3-star tight end/rush end in the class of 2026, has committed to play football for Bill Belichick and North Carolina. The news was first reported Monday morning by Inside Carolina.

Williams, who is 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, attends Casa Grande Union High School in Casa Grande, AZ. He chose the Tar Heels over offers from Oregon, Arizona State, Utah, Arizona, and Kansas State, among others.

Also an all-conference basketball player, Williams was offered by the Tar Heels in May.

He was first-team all-region as a tight end and honorable mention as a defenive lineman this past season.

He is the 21st commitment for Carolina in the class of 2026 and the second tight end.