Carlos Mitchell, a 3-star class of 2024 athlete who attends Lake Wales (FL) High School, committed to North Carolina on Sunday, he told THI. “It’s home,” he said. “I love everything about it; the people, the vibes, and the school is also my dream school.” At 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Mitchell chose the Tar Heels over offers from Penn State, West Virginia, Purdue, Nebraska, Kentucky and others. UNC is recruiting him to play cornerback. Mitchell took his official visit to UNC this past weekend, starting his time in Chapel Hill on Friday.

“The best part of the OV was the way the coaches treated me,” he said. Carolina offered May 17, and immediately, the prospect of playing for a Hall of Fame coach appealed to Mitchell, along with what can be accomplished at UNC. “My thoughts for playing for Mack Brown is that we are going to win a national championship together, I promise,” Mitchell said. Mitchell was a standout at multiple positions for his team that went 15-0 last season winning its first state championship ever. He played running back and wide receiver on offense, and cornerback and safety on defense. He also returned punts and kickoffs. He is the 15th member of UNC's class of 2024.

Deana's Take:

“North Carolina continues to recruit well in the Sunshine State. Mitchell is a good athlete that the staff feels that they can mold into a good corner.”

Carlos Mitchell Highlights