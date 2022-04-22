Class of 2023 cornerback Dale Miller was recently offered by the North Carolina coaching staff. Miller, a 5-foot-11, 173-pounder out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL, is one of many defensive backs on the Tar Heels' radar.

The 4-star prospect also has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Mississippi State, South Florida, Tennessee, and USC.

THI caught up with Miller about his thoughts on the offer from North Carolina and his upcoming plans: