The 6-foot, 205-pound Hood has also been offered by N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Duke, among others.

Hood, a class of 2021 prospect who attends Richmond County High School in Rockingham, NC, is the son of former UNC star Errol Hood, who was a senior in 2001 for the Tar Heels.





Hood is the second member of the class of 2021 to commit to Mack Brown's program, as 4-star defensive back Dontavius Nash committed last June at the conclusion of the Showtime camp.

Hood recently told THI that UNC was looking at him as a safety but he could end up in another position, as well.

"They also have spoken to me about quarterback and wide receiver.," Hood said. "They want me to be comfortable with whatever I am playing. They think I'm athletic enough to play a lot of things.”

Hood grew up a UNC fan, which helped the Tar Heels in this process, but so has his relationship with defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, who is also the safeties coach.

"He texts me about stuff that is not just football," Hood said.





*Deana King contributed to this story.



