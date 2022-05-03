3-Star Class Of 2023 OL Nolan McConnell Commits To UNC

Nolan McConnell, a 3-star class of 2023 offensive lineman who attends Colonial Forge High School in Stafford, VA, has committed to play football at North Carolina, sources have confirmed to THI on Tuesday afternoon.

McConnell recently emerged as a top prospect and target of the Tar Heels, so the staff zeroed in on him, gaining a commitment from the Virginian, who has been at UNC several times.