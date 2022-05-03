3-Star Class Of 2023 OL Nolan McConnell Commits To UNC
Nolan McConnell, a 3-star class of 2023 offensive lineman who attends Colonial Forge High School in Stafford, VA, has committed to play football at North Carolina, sources have confirmed to THI on Tuesday afternoon.
McConnell recently emerged as a top prospect and target of the Tar Heels, so the staff zeroed in on him, gaining a commitment from the Virginian, who has been at UNC several times.
At 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, McConnell also has offers from Florida State, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, NC State, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.
McConnell is the second member of the class of 2023 to commit to UNC, joining 3-star quarterback Tad Hudson, who popped for Mack Brown’s program July 31 of last summer.
Deana's Take:
“North Carolina got a huge commitment from the state of Virginia in landing McConnell. He is a big, strong prospect that will add to the offensive line group. It’s important to North Carolina to continue landing players from the Virginia.”