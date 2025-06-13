3-Star class of 2026 safety Julian Burns commits to UNC

Julian “JuJu” Burns, a 3-star class of 2026 safety who attends Neville High School in Monroe, LA, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Friday afternoon.

At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Burns has a 5.7 rating, is the No. 60 players at his position nationally and is the No. 22 overall prospect in the state of Louisiana.

Among his other offers are from Tennessee, Miami, Ole Miss, Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi State. Georgia Tech, and Baylor among many others. He chose UNC over the Volunteers and Hurricanes.

He also originally planned on taking OVs to Mississippi State this weekend, Tennessee next weekend, and was looking to schedule one for Ole Miss.

Burns recently took an official visit to UNC, and since the Tar Heels surged strong. Initially, he planned on announcing a commitment on July 2, but Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels won him over, Burns went and ahead and popped for Chapel Hill.

He is UNC’s 19th commitment for its class of 2026.