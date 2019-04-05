TarHeelIllustrated.com

Two weeks ago, Beaufort, SC, class of 2020 cornerback Christian Miller, was on hand for one of North Carolina’s spring scrimmages and came away impressed. “The visit was great,” the 5-foot-11, 169 pounder told THI. “I had an opportunity to attend a practice and scrimmage, all the coaches were engaged. You can tell the level of excitement with the new coaching staff.”

During the visit, the Hilton Head High School standout, who is rated the No. 8 prospect in the state of South Carolina, took full advantage of learning from Tar Heels’ defensive backs coach Dre’ Bly. “I had an opportunity to talk with most of the coaches on the staff, but primarily Dre Bly,” Miller said. “He is a master technician, he garners tremendous respect for the defensive backs, everything was well organized.” This is only the beginning between UNC and Miller. The new coaching staff is hoping to get him back on campus and continues growing their relationship.

“While on campus, coach Dre Bly and I spent the most time together,” Miller said. “I briefly spoke with coach brown and coach Bateman as well. I have been invited to the spring game and I will definitely attend a game this fall, because Dre Bly is one of the best to ever do it.” Currently, he holds offers from East Carolina, South Florida, Liberty and FIU with interest from South Carolina, West Virginia, Florida, and North Carolina among others. Aside from a return trip to Chapel Hill, Miller is hoping to schedule trips to Georgia, NC. State, Georgia Tech and Auburn in addition to East Carolina, where he’s expected to be for its spring game on April 13. Miller visited Florida the week before he was in Chapel Hill.



Christian Miller Highlights