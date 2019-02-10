TarHeelIllustrated.com

3-Star DE Appreciates 'More Uplifting' Vibe
One of the state’s top defensive prospects in the class of 2020 is Quentin Williams. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end from talent-rich Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, NC, recently visi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news