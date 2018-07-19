TarHeelIllustrated.com

As for the Tar Heels, Craig has a strong relationship with his primary recruiter and has nothing but positive things to say about him and the Carolina program.

“I talk the most with coach (Robert) Gillespie and he has been telling me what they have going on and what the future of UNC is going to look like,” the 6-6, 235 pounder told THI. “He (Gillespie) is cool, he has a lot of positive energy and a real passion for the game.”

Craig is still working on getting to know the UNC staff better, which will come with time, This includes the man who would be his position coach if he ends up in Chapel Hill.

“I haven’t talked to him (Deke Adams) yet, but they said they see me as a hand in the dirt pass rusher,” Craig said.

Craig is looking forward to visiting Carolina and seeing former teammate Bryson Richardson, a freshman defensive back for the Heels.

“I will definitely be getting to campus,” he said. “He (Bryson) told me he loves it there.”