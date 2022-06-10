3-Star FL 2023 WR Impressed With Carolina Camp Experience

Zipperer camped at UNC over the weekend, one of 86 prospects from among the nearly 1,000 that participated in Carolina’s two camp sessions. The 6-foot, 165-pounder got the chance to perform and work in front of Tar Heels coaches, perhaps enhancing his chances at getting an offer.

Daidren Zipperer doesn’t have an offer from North Carolina just yet, but a source very close to the situation confirmed that the 3-star 2023 wide receiver is on UNC’s radar.

Zipperer currently holds offers from schools all over the country, including Pittsburgh, Kentucky, UCF, South Carolina, and BYU, among his 21 total offers. THI caught up with the wide receiver from the Sunshine State to get his thoughts on his time in Chapel Hill and his recruiting. Here is what he had to day:

THI: How do you feel like you performed at Sunday's camp?

ZIPPERER: “I performed great. I couldn't be stopped. No DB at the camp could stop me. It was cake for me. It was easy.”

THI: Where else have you been camping and where else will you go this month?

ZIPPERER: “June 10-12, I will be taking an official visit to UCF, and on the 13th, I will be camping at Alabama.”

THI: What is something you are hoping to improve this offseason?

ZIPPERER: “Being more patient. Letting the game come to me. I have all the tools my athletic ability is there, now I just want to become more patient with the game.”

THI: What would you consider the strength of your game?

ZIPPERER: “A strength of my game is most definitely my route running. I like creating space running routes. I really focus on getting open when running routes. And second is my speed. For my first three steps, my strides are so long that it might not look like I'm moving fast, but I am moving fast.”

THI: Was this past weekend your first time in Chapel Hill?

ZIPPERER: “Yes sir.”

THI: What did you like about it?

ZIPPERER: “I liked everything. Coach Galloway, we talked. We talked about a lot of stuff. He liked the way I camped. He liked me, so we are going to keep in touch. I really liked it out there it seemed like a place to be.”

THI: Has the coaching staff talked to you about how you could be used in the offense?

ZIPPERER: “Yeah, they said I would fit good in their offense. I can be a great fit for them because I am versatile. I can play outside or inside. You can put me wherever. If you put me inside I can kill linebackers, and I am tall enough and big enough to play outside. So, what can a defense do?”

THI: Do you have a timeline on making a decision.

ZIPPERER: “I think I am going to cut down my list on August 1st or August second, something like that.”

THI: What are your individual goals this season?

ZIPPERER: “Since we are a running school, my numbers won't be too big, but ill say 500 receiving yards, five touchdowns, or more.”

THI: How has playing for a run-heavy program helped you?

ZIPPERER: “We do blocking a lot of blocking drills in practice, and we focus on blocking. So in the game, I know the run is coming, so I just dominate everywhere. Even if I'm not getting the football, I just love blocking. I'm going to block every play. I want it, so I'm going to do it. That's the kind of mindset I have.”