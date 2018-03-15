TarHeelIllustrated.com

Wright, rated as a 3-star prospect and the No. 14 overall prospect in the state of Pennsylvania, has offers from Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, Maryland, UCLA, Syracuse and UNC among others, with interest from Louisville, West Virginia and Duke.

"Coach Chad Scott called me on the phone and offered me," the 6-3, 210 pounder told THI . "The offer came as a surprise honestly. I had no clue that they were going to offer."

Kyi Wright , a class of 2019 linebacker from Farrell Area Senior in Farrell, PA, wasn’t expecting an offer from North Carolina last week, but he got one nonetheless, as tight ends coach Chad Scott extended the good news.

As for the Tar Heels, Wright is familiar with the football program, and is looking forward to seeing the team improve from a disappointing 2017 campaign.

"I think that the program has done well with the exception of last year," he said. "I think the program will do better this season."

What does Wright think of his game with his senior season six months away?

"I think some of my strengths that I have is being physical, taking on blockers, changing directions and have a good idea of where the ball is going to be," he said. "I think a weakness that I have is having confidence in myself every play,"

While it's still early in the recruiting process, there are a few schools that are currently standing out to Wright.

"From the schools that offered me so far, the schools that are recruiting me the hardest is North Carolina, Temple, Wisconsin, Maryland and Toledo," he said.

Right now there are no visits currently scheduled, but Wright does have an ongoing checklist that will affect what college he ultimately chooses.

"When picking the right school some factors will be where I feel most comfortable," he said. "I want a school where I will get pushed academically and athletically and also where I feel like I'm wanted."