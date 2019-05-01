TarHeelIllustrated.com

Aaron Beatty, a 3-star class of 2020 defensive end from Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, PA, had an informative and overall terrific experience meeting the new North Carolina coaching staff on his unofficial visit two weeks ago.

This was Betty’s first trek down south looking at schools.

“It was unbelievable,” The campus really stood out to me and how much they preached academics really meant a lot to me,” the 6-foot-5, 255 pounder told THI. “I spent a lot of time with defensive coordinator Coach Bateman and DL coach Tim Cross, we didn’t really talk much about what they liked about me we just talked a lot about how they run their defense and d line.”