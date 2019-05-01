TarHeelIllustrated.com

3-Star PA DE Extremely Positive About UNC After Visit
Aaron Beatty, a 3-star class of 2020 defensive end from Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, PA, had an informative and overall terrific experience meeting the new North Carolina coaching staff on his unofficial visit two weeks ago.
This was Betty’s first trek down south looking at schools.
“It was unbelievable,” The campus really stood out to me and how much they preached academics really meant a lot to me,” the 6-foot-5, 255 pounder told THI. “I spent a lot of time with defensive coordinator Coach Bateman and DL coach Tim Cross, we didn’t really talk much about what they liked about me we just talked a lot about how they run their defense and d line.”
The vibe around campus and the football program was contagious and it was something that stood out to Beatty.
“Everyone seemed excited for the season and the vibe was awesome, they really want to win and you can feel that everywhere,” he said. “The facilities there were unbelievable. I have not seen anything close to the indoor that left me in shock, it was absolutely beautiful.”
Following his trip to UNC, Beatty made his way to Raleigh to visit N.C. State. He’s next visiting Boston College and Syracuse.
Beatty is looking forward to planning a return trip to UNC in June for one of its day camps
So far, Beatty has courted scholarship offers from South Carolina, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, N.C, State, Minnesota, UCF and Boston College among others.