3-Star PA OL Justin Kanyuk Commits To Carolina

Justin Kanyuk, a 3-star class of 2022 offensive lineman who attends Bethlehem (PA) Catholic, will play football for Mack Brown and North Carolina, he confirmed to THI on Sunday morning.

Kanyuk, who is 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds, visited UNC in early June and left with an offer. His flurry of offers then included Virginia and Maryland. Kanyuk has multiple offers from IVY League schools as well. Penn State, Virginia Tech, Florida, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers have been in regular contact with Kanyuk. He also visited Florida and Penn State in June.

He returned to Chapel Hill over the final weekend of June for an official visit, which sealed the deal for him.

“I love the place,” Kanyuk told THI.



