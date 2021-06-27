3-Star PA OL Justin Kanyuk Commits To Carolina
Justin Kanyuk, a 3-star class of 2022 offensive lineman who attends Bethlehem (PA) Catholic, will play football for Mack Brown and North Carolina, he confirmed to THI on Sunday morning.
Kanyuk, who is 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds, visited UNC in early June and left with an offer. His flurry of offers then included Virginia and Maryland. Kanyuk has multiple offers from IVY League schools as well. Penn State, Virginia Tech, Florida, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers have been in regular contact with Kanyuk. He also visited Florida and Penn State in June.
He returned to Chapel Hill over the final weekend of June for an official visit, which sealed the deal for him.
“I love the place,” Kanyuk told THI.
A late bloomer on the recruiting circuit, Kanyuk has erupted on some noteworthy radars over the last month. The visits in June have been very important to getting Kanyuk in front of some Power 5 coaching staffs, notably Carolina’s.
“The program is a great program that is just moving forward and winning some championships,” Kanyuk said about UNC. “The coaching staff was so nice and excited about me. All around amazing people. Campus was beautiful and a great culture.”
Kanyuk is rated the No. 29 overall prospect in the state of Pennsylvania for the class of 2022.
Kanyuk is the seventh member of UNC's class of 2022, joining 4-star DE Beau Atkinson, 4-star LB Malaki Hamrick, 4-star DB Tayon Holloway, 3-star WR/ATH Tychaun Chapman, 3-star OL Trevyon Green, and 3-star LB Deuce Caldwell, who committed Friday.
Deana's Take
"Kanyuk is a big, powerful, and tough kid that took advantage of the June 1st period. He is solid prospect from a talent-rich Pennsylvania that loves football."