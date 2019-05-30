News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-30 09:45:32 -0500') }} football Edit

3-Star RB Green Connecting More with Gillespie

Uzpezvhelof8kwxzvhlh
Roswell, GA, back Elijah Green continues to strengthen his relationship with UNC RB Coach Robert Gillespie. (Rivals.com)
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated.com
TarHeelIllustrated.com

North Carolina is currently on the prowl for another running back in the class of 2020 to pair up with pledge Elijah Burris, a 3-star back from Mount Holly, NC. Another name linked to North Carolin...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}