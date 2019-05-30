TarHeelIllustrated.com

3-Star RB Green Connecting More with Gillespie
North Carolina is currently on the prowl for another running back in the class of 2020 to pair up with pledge Elijah Burris, a 3-star back from Mount Holly, NC. Another name linked to North Carolin...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news