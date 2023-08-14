Pedro Reyes is a 6-foot, 183-pound athlete who plays both ways in high school as a wide receiver and defensive back that is being recruited by Charlton Warren to play in the secondary at North Carolina.

Reyes Jr., a Rivals 3-star, has an impressive list of 13 Division 1 offers that includes schools like Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Maryland, Boston College, and West Virginia, some that want him to play on both sides of the football.

The transfer product from New Jersey has been nicely settling into his new home at Cardinal Newman High School in Columbia, SC, picking up size and muscle mass during offseason workouts with the Cardinals and making his way along the college camp and recruiting trail this summer.

Tar Heel Illustrated recently caught up with Reyes to review his thoughts on his continued commitment from UNC and recent trips to campus for the Showtime Camp on June 25 and on for an unofficial visit on Aug. 1.