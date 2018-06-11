Malcolm Britt has been hitting the camp circuit this month, which included a stop in Chapel Hill last Friday. There, he worked with North Carolina’s coaches and got a small sample of what it would be like to eventually be a Tar Heel. The 3-star linebacker from Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, VA, really enjoyed the experience. “I like the fact that it was a smaller camp feel,” Britt told THI, referring to his session in which there were just 77 campers on hand. “It gave me an opportunity to get a lot of reps in front of the coaches. I also liked that the position coach stayed with our linebacker groups during the drills so he could see how we moved at different stations.

“The coaches all showed love during the camp which was great. I can definitely see myself at UNC. So yes, I really liked the camp.” UNC’s linebackers coach is Mike Ekeler, who was always with the group, as the class of 2020 prospect said. So was former Tar Heel and New Orleans Saint Jeff Shoettmer, who was as vocal as Ekeler at times. But Ekeler is the veteran coach that caught Britt’s attention the most. “Coach Ekeler and I talked during registration, and then during the camp he was with my position group so we talk almost after each rep,” Britt said. “I enjoyed talking to him and think he is a great coach. He gave me a lot of coaching during the camp which was great.” Britt measured in at just under 6 feet weighing 191 pounds. Measurements and weight take place in the interior concourse of the Blue Zone, so he got to see that, the locker room and weight room, plus camp takes place on the field at Kenan Stadium. The facilities Britt saw were more than nice enough, he said, and he looks forward to seeing more next time he visits, including the academic side of things.

“I didn’t get to see much but the stadium and the registration area which was nice,” he said. “I look forward to coming back for a full visit because the education is most important for me and my family.” Britt doesn’t yet have an offer from UNC, but one may come. Also competing at camp with him was 2021 linebacker De’drick Smith, who does have an offer from the Tar Heels. Britt certainly looked comparable to Smith in many of the drills. So far, Britt’s other offers are from Temple, Western Kentucky and Old Dominion, but Virginia Tech, Maryland, Duke, Virginia and Penn State are showing increasing interest. “Hopefully one day I can be considered by them as a recruit and get to know more about the school,” Britt said. Britt has already camped at Wake Forest, Duke, East Carolina, South Carolina, ODU, UNC and the Nike and Rivals camps. He plans on attending camp at Virginia Tech and Temple as well. After that, he will begin prepping to get his team back to the state championship game for the third consecutive season.

THI's Take: