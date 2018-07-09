TarHeelIllustrated.com

"The wide receivers coach Luke Paschall sold me on them," the 6-4, 180 pounder told THI ."I love the facility, the colors and that they throw the ball."

Massey picked up an offer from first-year Tar Heels wide receivers coach Luke Paschall nearly three weeks ago and has been in regular contact with him in hopes of learning more about the football team.

Last week, Maurice Massey , a class of 2019 wide receiver from St. Louis, MO, released a top 5, that included Illinois, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oregon and

The 3-star prospect from Kirkwood High School is a versatile, athletic play-maker and doesn’t lack for confidence. He sees himself as a fit in UNC’s offense.

"I'm 6-4 and can move like a little guy, who's very quick and will get every 50-50 ball like a big man," he said. "But I want to learn how to read coverages better and study more film."

He is hoping to schedule a visit to Chapel Hill to learn more about the program and get a better feel for things. Strengthening his relationship with the staff is also part of his mission.

"Right now, I don't know much, but they're a program that is ready to turn things around," Massey said. "I want to see the coaches as well as the facilities and the atmosphere, and work on building relationships."

So far this summer, Massey has visited Illinois and Missouri as well as participating along with some of the top prospects at The Opening Dallas, TX.

Next on tap is scheduling his official visits after the dead period in July.