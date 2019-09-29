News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-29 11:16:26 -0500') }} football Edit

3 Stars: Clemson-UNC

Michael Carter's big day earned him one of our starts, who got the other two?
Michael Carter's big day earned him one of our starts, who got the other two? (Jenna Miller, THI)
THI Staff
THI Staff

North Carolina did plenty right in its 21-20 loss to No. 1 Clemson on Saturday at Kenan Stadium, so there were quite a few options for our 3 Stars series.Five players and the entire true freshmen c...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}