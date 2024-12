Two games, two poor performances, but one win for North Carolina this past week, as the Tar Heels split home games against Alabama and Georgia Tech.

UNC fell to the Crimson Tide at home, 94-79, before beating the Yellow Jackets 68-65.

Carolina is 5-4 overall and 1-0 in the ACC. The Heels don’t play again until next Saturday when LaSalle visits the Smith Center.

Here are our 3 Stars of the week: