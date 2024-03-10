The regular season has come to an end for North Carolina, as the Tar Heels outright clinched the ACC title and will be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament later this week in Washington, DC.

Seventh-ranked UNC beat Notre Dame by 33 points and won at Duke, 84-79, on Saturday night.

Carolina is 25-6 overall and 17-3 in the ACC. It opens ACC Tournament play Thursday at noon against the winner of Wednesday’s game pitting Florida State versus Virginia Tech.

Here are our 3 Stars for the Tar Heels from this past week: