3 Stars: GT-UNC
North Carolina’s defense allowed 561 yards in Saturday’s 38-28 loss to Georgia Tech, but that doesn’t mean some of the Tar Heels on that side of the ball didn’t have productive games.
Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s loss to the Yellow Jackets:
Cole Holcomb
The senior linebacker was outstanding setting a career-high with 22 tackles while forcing three fumbles. He was all over the place, was quick, physical and was a terrific leader on the field for the Tar Heels.
Allen Artis
The senior hasn’t had many opportunities to play extended snaps in his career, but he did Saturday and turned in a quality outing. Artis was in on 14 tackles filling in for injured starting linebacker Jonathan Smith.
Malik Carney
The senior defensive end posted really good numbers again getting nine tackles, including 1.5 for a loss of yardage, and he cooped up a fumble taking it 20 yards into the end zone for UNC’s first touchdown of the game and the first of his career.