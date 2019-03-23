3 Stars: Iona-UNC
North Carolina advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament by defeating Iona, 88-73, on Friday night in the Midwest Region.
The top-seeded Tar Heels trailed the No. 16 Gaels by five points at halftime, but used a 25-7 run to open the second half to put away the game.
UNC improved to 28-6 with the win.
Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s win over Iona:
Nassir Little
Little gave the Tar Heels much-needed buckets in the first half to keep them within striking distance as Iona was hitting 10 shots from 3-point range in the first half. Little was then part of UNC’s explosion in the second half finishing the game with 19 points on 9-for-13 shooting from the field and four rebounds.
Cam Johnson
Johnson quietly did his thing leading the Tar Heels with 21 points on 7-for-13 shooting 4-for-8 from 3) with seven rebounds and four assists. His 3-pointer to open the second half was huge in igniting the Tar Heels’ 25-7 run that gave them the necessary cushion to take control of the game.
Luke Maye
Maye scored two points over the first 10 minutes of the game but then totaled 14 points over the next 16 minutes of basketball, with many of his field goals coming during UNC’s key second-half run. Maye also grabbed nine rebounds and handed out a pair of assists.