North Carolina advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament by defeating Iona, 88-73, on Friday night in the Midwest Region.

The top-seeded Tar Heels trailed the No. 16 Gaels by five points at halftime, but used a 25-7 run to open the second half to put away the game.

UNC improved to 28-6 with the win.

Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s win over Iona: