3 Stars: Miami At UNC
North Carolina held off Miami on Saturday at Kenan Stadium by forcing a turnover with six seconds remaining earning a 45-42 victory.
The Tar Heels led 28-10 in the second quarter and appeared in control of the game, but the offense hit some rough spots and defense struggled stopping the Hurricanes for most of the second half, but it found a way to get the win.
UNC improved to 4-3 overall and 3-3 in the ACC, while Miami dropped to 2-4 and 0-2.
Here are our 3 Stars from Carolina’s win over Miami:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news