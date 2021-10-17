North Carolina held off Miami on Saturday at Kenan Stadium by forcing a turnover with six seconds remaining earning a 45-42 victory.

The Tar Heels led 28-10 in the second quarter and appeared in control of the game, but the offense hit some rough spots and defense struggled stopping the Hurricanes for most of the second half, but it found a way to get the win.

UNC improved to 4-3 overall and 3-3 in the ACC, while Miami dropped to 2-4 and 0-2.

Here are our 3 Stars from Carolina’s win over Miami: