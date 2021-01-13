3 Stars: Syracuse-UNC
North Carolina won for the third consecutive time by overcoming a late second-half deficit and closing out its foe in an 81-75 victory over Syracuse on Tuesday night at the Smith Center.
UNC used a 14-7 run over the final three minutes and used a 48-31 rebounding advantage, including 24-10 on the offensive glass, which led to a 24-4 edge in second-chance points.
The Tar Heels improved to 8-4 overall and 3-2 in the ACC, while the Orange dropped to 7-3 and 1-2.
Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s win over Syracuse:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news