North Carolina won for the third consecutive time by overcoming a late second-half deficit and closing out its foe in an 81-75 victory over Syracuse on Tuesday night at the Smith Center.

UNC used a 14-7 run over the final three minutes and used a 48-31 rebounding advantage, including 24-10 on the offensive glass, which led to a 24-4 edge in second-chance points.

The Tar Heels improved to 8-4 overall and 3-2 in the ACC, while the Orange dropped to 7-3 and 1-2.

Here are our 3 Stars from UNC’s win over Syracuse:







