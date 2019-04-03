3 Stars: The Season
With North Carolina’s season complete, THI’s staff offers up each of our 3 Stars from the Tar Heels’ 29-7 campaign that included a share of the ACC regular season championship.Here are our 3 Stars:
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news